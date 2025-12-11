IBIA Appoints New Americas Regional Board Chair

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dahan is senior director of strategic sourcing and global fuel strategy at CSL Group. Image Credit: IBIA

Industry body IBIA has appointed a new chair of its regional board covering the Americas.

Frank Dahan has been appointed by IBIA's global board to the position of chair of the Americas board as of December 11, the organisation said in a statement on its website.

Dahan is senior director of strategic sourcing and global fuel strategy at CSL Group.

"He leads CSL's Strategic Sourcing function and Global Fuel Desk, overseeing the organisation's largest spend category while driving major initiatives in cost optimisation, risk management, procurement digitisation, and marine-fuel strategy," IBIA said.

"Frank is also recognised for his leadership in the maritime energy transition, having overseen one of the sector's largest B100 biofuel trials since 2019, work that has influenced ISO 8217:2024 and supported policy development within Transport Canada, the US Coast Guard and the IMO."

Dahan's predecessor in the role, Adrian Tolson of 2050 Marine Energy, has now completed his term as regional chair and continues to serve on IBIA's global board.

IBIA first announced its Americas regional board in November 2022.