IBIA Announces Members of New Americas Regional Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several of the new board members will be participating and speaking at the IBIA Annual Convention 2022 later this month. Image Credit: IBIA

Bunker industry body IBIA has announced the members of its new IBIA Americas Regional Board.

The body has ten members and is the organisation's third regional board after the ones established for Asia and Africa, IBIA said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The board members are as follows:

Adrian Tolson (regional chairman), BLUE Insight

(regional chairman), Wajdi Abdmessih , Seahawk Services

, Frank Dahan , CSL Group Inc

, Eric Evans , EVANS Advisory LLC

, Edgar Rolando Garzaro , GT Global Group

, Tammi Ingannamorte , ZeroNorth America

, Rasmus Jacobsen , Monjasa SA

, Martyn Lasek , Ship & Bunker

, Flavio Ribeiro , Bunker One

, James Stapleton, Parkland Marine

"The bunkering industry is challenged by many issues, not the least of which is the energy transition we will all soon embrace, Regional Chairman Adrian Tolson said in the post.

"IBIA is at the forefront of these discussions and recognizes the need for global as well as regional solutions.

"The new Americas Regional Board will play a key role in both explaining these issues to local members and ensuring their voice is heard."

Several of the new board members will be participating and speaking at the IBIA Annual Convention 2022 later this month. The convention will be held at the JW Marriott Houston hotel on November 15-17. The event will start with a welcome reception followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations, panel sessions and networking opportunities over the following two days.

Ship & Bunker readers can access a 10% discount on registration costs by clicking here and entering the code SB10 when prompted.

If you would be interested in participating as a speaker or panellist, contact contact IBIA's events team via Tahra Sergeant at tahra.sergeant@ibia.net.

If you would be interested in sponsoring the event, contact Ship & Bunker's head of sales and partnerships, Paul Davis, at sales@shipandbunker.com.