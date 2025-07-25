NYK Starts Regular Use of Bio-LNG to Power Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK Line has begun using bio-LNG continuously to power its car carrier fleet. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping firm NYK Line said it has started the 'continuous' use of bio-LNG to power its LNG-capable car carrier fleet.

So far, the firm has bunkered two of its car carriers with ISCC-certified bio-LNG supplied by Titan Supply at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, NYK said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The first vessel to receive the fuel was Daisy Leader on June 15, followed by Sumire Leader on July 18.

Bio-LNG, or liquefied biomethane, is produced from biomass feedstocks such as animal or food waste. It is chemically identical to fossil LNG and can be used in existing dual-fuel vessels without modifications.

“ Bio-LNG fuel is a highly effective option Kaori Takahashi, NYK

The bio-LNG supplied by Titan is provided under a mass balance system. Under this system, bio-LNG is injected into a shared infrastructure -- such as the gas grid or a storage terminal--alongside fossil LNG.

While the physical molecules of LNG delivered to the ship may not be biogenic, an equivalent amount of bio-LNG has been added to the system elsewhere.

NYK sees bio-LNG as a key fuel to reduce emissions across its fleet and aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Bio-LNG fuel is a highly effective option for decarbonising the shipping industry, and we will continue actively promoting its use," Kaori Takahashi, general manager at NYK Fuel Group, said.

"This initiative will be an important step toward reducing our environmental impact further and achieving a sustainable future."