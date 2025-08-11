Zodiac Maritime Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Pure Car and Truck Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is capable of carrying around 7,000 cars. Image Credit: Zodiac Maritime

London-based shipping firm Zodiac Maritime has taken delivery of a dual-fuel LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China.

The vessel was delivered by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore and is capable of carrying around 7,000 cars, the firm said in a LinkedIn post last week.

It was delivered last month after completing sea trials.

"During a sea trial, a vessel is taken into open waters for rigorous assessment of its performance and to verify that all major systems are functioning as intended," Zodiac Maritime said.

"This includes testing the engine, steering, navigation systems, alarms, safety equipment, blackout recovery, anchor operations, and much more."

The vessel is the ninth ship delivered to Zodiac Maritime from Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore.