Bunker Holding Hires Head of New Fuels Sales and Operational Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire previously worked for Glander International Bunkering. Image Credit: Frederik Moser / LinkedIn

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding has hired a head of new fuels sales and operational development.

Frederik Moser has taken on the Middelfart-based role as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Moser previously worked for Glander International Bunkering from September 2023 to this month, serving most recently as head of new fuels.

He had earlier worked for Dan-Bunkering from 2016 to 2022.

"I'm honored to step into the role as Head of New Fuels in Sales and Operational Development at Bunker Holding Group, leading our global efforts to accelerate the transition to New Fuels and support the maritime industry's journey toward a more sustainable future," Moser said.

"I'm looking forward to working across brands and collaborating with our talented teams and partners to deliver solutions that create real impact for our clients and help shape the future of shipping."