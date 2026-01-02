Climeon Tests System That Turns Ship Engine Heat into Electricity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system can produce up to 300 kW of electricity by turning low-temperature waste heat from the main engine into usable power. Image Credit: Climeon

Sweden-based Climeon has completed a factory acceptance test of its HeatPower 300 system, confirming it is ready to generate electricity on a new cement carrier.

The system will be installed on a methanol dual-fuel cement carrier being built for NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers at a Chinese shipyard, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The test, witnessed by classification society RINA, confirmed the equipment is safe, works as intended, and meets class requirements before installation on board.

HeatPower 300 makes electricity from waste heat produced by the ship’s main engine, turning energy that would normally be lost into up to 300 kW of usable electricity.

The system will be delivered to Zhejiang Xinle Shipbuilding this month, with installation planned this year.