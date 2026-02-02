Maersk's New Methanol-Fuelled Boxship to Serve East Asia-US Gulf Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk's dual-fuel methanol fleet has grown to about 20 ships now. Image Credit: AP Moller Maersk

Container shipping company AP Moller Maersk has taken delivery of another dual-fuel methanol container ship to its fleet.

The 9,000 TEU capacity container ship, Tangier Maersk, is the first of a series of six ships, Maersk said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

The delivery took place at the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group’s yard in Jingjiang, China.

It will operate on the route connecting East Asia to the US Gulf Coast via the Panama Canal.

With this addition, Maersk’s methanol-fuelled fleet has grown to around 20 vessels.

While Maersk was an early adopter of methanol, the company has recently diversified its decarbonisation strategy by placing orders for LNG-fuelled boxships.