Maersk Adds New Methanol-Fuelled Boxship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This marked the 18th methanol-capable ship joining the firm's fleet. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk has added another dual-fuel methanol ship to its fleet.

The 17,480 TEU container ship, Brussels Mærsk, joined the firm’s fleet, Maersk said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

With this delivery, Maersk's methanol-fuelled fleet has grown to about 18, bringing it closer to its target to deploy 19 dual-fuel methanol boxships by the end of this year.

Maersk has been one of the early movers in adopting methanol as a marine fuel, but more recently it has hedged its bets with LNG-fuelled boxship orders, signalling a diversified approach to its decarbonisation strategy.

The Brussels Mærsk is equipped with dual-fuel engines from Everllence, capable of running on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

The firm also took delivery of another methanol-capable container ship, Brisbane Mærsk, last month.