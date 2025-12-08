Biomethane Key to Port of Barcelona's Energy Transition Plans

Barcelona targets to cut CO2 emissions by 85% by 2040, with biomethane seen as a key marine fuel. Image Credit: Port of Barcelona

Spain's Port of Barcelona has approved its Energy Transition Plan that places biomethane at the centre of its efforts to slash emissions and supply low-carbon marine fuels to shipping.

The port aims to reduce GHG emissions by 85% by 2040 compared with 2017 levels, with emissions planned to be halved by 2030, the Port of Barcelona said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The transition will be backed by EUR 1.7 billion in public and private investment.

One of the key parts of the strategy is the planned production of up to 100,000 mt/year of alternative marine fuels, including biomethane and synthetic fuels.

Bio-LNG or biomethane is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG and can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships as a drop-in fuel.

"These fuels are key to decarbonising maritime transport; being able to supply them allows us to be part of maritime green corridors and attract the most efficient and sustainable ships," the port said.

The plan also calls for increased electrification of port activities and wider use of onshore power supply, alongside local renewable energy generation, including 100 MWp of solar capacity by 2030.