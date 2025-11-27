USTC CEO Sets Out More Detail on 'Absurd' Bunker Holding War Crime Allegations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nina Ostergaard is CEO of USTC. Image Credit: Nina Ostergaard / LinkedIn

The CEO of USTC, the parent company of marine fuels group Bunker Holding, has set out more detail on the allegations that led Bunker Holding and subsidiary Dan-Bunkering to be reported to the police in Denmark in relation to alleged war crimes in Syria.

Bunker Holding revealed early on Thursday that it and Dan-Bunkering had been reported to the police over alleged war crimes in Syria, saying it was in relation to its court case from 2021 over jet fuel deliveries that ended up in Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

The company strongly rejects the allegations.

"To be accused of war crimes long after a case has already been investigated and concluded is not only surprising," USTC CEO Nina Ostergaard said in a separate LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"In my opinion, it is also absurd and completely disproportionate."

Ostergaard set out more detail on the nature of the most recent allegations.

"A lawyer has now reported Bunker Holding and Dan-Bunkering to the police on behalf of seven Syrians, alleging that the two companies were involved in war crimes in Syria in connection with a case from 2016," she said.

"The case has not gone unnoticed.

"And the case and the later conviction for negligently violating the EU sanctions have already been investigated, assessed and finally concluded through the Danish legal system.

"When I look at the facts, it is even more incomprehensible that our companies are now – a decade later – being drawn into a discussion about war crimes."