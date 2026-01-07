Sallaum Lines Takes Delivery of Dual-Fuel LNG Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel had bunkered LNG at Mawei Shipyard last month before sea trials. Image Credit: Sallaum Lines

Shipping firm Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of a dual-fuel LNG pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China.

The 7,500 CEU vessel, Ocean Explorer, is the latest addition to the company’s fleet, Sallaum Lines said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The ship was built and delivered by Fujian Mawei Shipyard and is equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

Ahead of sea trials last month, Ocean Explorer bunkered LNG at the shipyard.

“Ocean Explorer strengthens our ability to support manufacturers, traders, and logistics partners with scalable, efficient, and dependable RoRo solutions worldwide,” the company said.

“With the delivery of MV Ocean Explorer, we are proud to take another bold step toward a

more sustainable future for maritime transport,” Hasan Sallaum, managing director of Sallaum Lines, said.

LNG is widely regarded as one of the most mature alternative marine fuels currently available.

However, as regulatory and decarbonisation pressures intensify, LNG-fuelled vessels may increasingly need to transition towards lower-carbon options such as bio-LNG to further reduce emissions.