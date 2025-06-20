Saudi Prince Launches New Global Bunkering Firm Eleven Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A member of Saudi Arabia's royal family has launched the first global bunkering company to be based in the country.

Prince Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Turki has launched a new marine fuel trading firm, Eleven Energy, with offices in Saudi Arabia and Rotterdam, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

The firm, a unit of Eleven Ventures, will offer marine fuel trading worldwide and plans to establish teams at all of the major hubs.

Chris Todd has joined the company as head of global trading.

"Bound by a strong friendship and mutual respect, HRH Prince Abdulaziz and Chris have united with the shared goal of elevating Saudi Arabia's presence in the global bunker and marine fuels market," the company representative said.

"Their collaboration, built on trust and excellence, ensures that Eleven Ventures delivers reliable, innovative solutions through Eleven Energy."

Todd was previously head of global trading for Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading from January 2021 to April 2024.

He had earlier worked for GP Global from 2016 to 2020, for Soyuz Bunkering from 2013 to 2015, for Chemoil Corporation from 2011 to 2013, for OceanConnect Marine from 2007 to 2011 and for World Fuel Services from 2004 to 2007.