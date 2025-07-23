BUNKER JOBS: Seascale Energy Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Seascale Energy

Marine fuel procurement and trading firm Seascale Energy is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the bunker market and a diploma in maritime studies or a relevant professional certificate, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The role comes with the following main responsibilities:

Coordinate bunker supply for internal and external clients, supporting procurement, nomination, and delivery processes.

Liaise with vessel operators, port authorities, agents, suppliers, and surveyors to ensure smooth and compliant bunker operations.

Support the purchasing of marine fuels and follow-up on delivery execution, including quality testing and surveyor arrangements.

Monitor performance metrics, consumption efficiency, and support the resolution of claims or disputes related to fuel supply.

Engage in market intelligence gathering and supplier performance tracking to support trading decisions and strategic sourcing.

Ensure accurate documentation and system input in accordance with internal policies and audit requirements.

Collaborate across internal teams including technical, operations, procurement, and finance to support integrated bunker planning.

