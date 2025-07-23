Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Seascale Energy Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Houston
Wednesday July 23, 2025
Image Credit: Seascale Energy
Marine fuel procurement and trading firm Seascale Energy is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the bunker market and a diploma in maritime studies or a relevant professional certificate, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.
The role comes with the following main responsibilities:
- Coordinate bunker supply for internal and external clients, supporting procurement, nomination, and delivery processes.
- Liaise with vessel operators, port authorities, agents, suppliers, and surveyors to ensure smooth and compliant bunker operations.
- Support the purchasing of marine fuels and follow-up on delivery execution, including quality testing and surveyor arrangements.
- Monitor performance metrics, consumption efficiency, and support the resolution of claims or disputes related to fuel supply.
- Engage in market intelligence gathering and supplier performance tracking to support trading decisions and strategic sourcing.
- Ensure accurate documentation and system input in accordance with internal policies and audit requirements.
- Collaborate across internal teams including technical, operations, procurement, and finance to support integrated bunker planning.
For more information, click here.