BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices fell with crude futures on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices following crude futures lower.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $557/mt on Tuesday, paring the previous day's $3.50/mt gain.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $464.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $13.50/mt to $773.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.50/bl to $68.71/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $525.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $9/mt to $507.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $3/mt to $518.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $8.50/mt to $498/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $68.99/bl as of 6:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt rise in bunker prices.