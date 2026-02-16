Hapag-Lloyd Confirms Talks to Acquire Israeli Shipping Firm ZIM

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd states that an approval from the State of Israel is necessary if it proceeds with the purchase of the firm. Image Credit: ZIM

Germany-based shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd has confirmed it is in negotiations over a potential acquisition of Israeli container shipping firm Zim Integrated Shipping Services.

The firm’s management board is in talks regarding a possible purchase of all shares in ZIM, Hapag-Lloyd said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

No binding agreement has been signed, and a number of approvals would still be required before any transaction could proceed.

These include sign-off from Hapag-Lloyd’s management and supervisory boards, ZIM’s corporate bodies, and regulatory authorities.

The consent of Israel is also needed due to special rights tied to ZIM’s articles of association.

Hapag-Lloyd added that discussions with Israeli investor FIMI Opportunity Funds over the assumption of obligations linked to those special rights are progressing, but completion of any deal remains subject to further approvals and shareholder consent.

ZIM operates a fleet of about 129 vessels, comprising 115 container ships and 14 car carriers, according to its Q3 2025 Financial Result presentation on its site. Of the container ships, 99 are chartered and 16 are owned, while all of the car carriers are chartered.