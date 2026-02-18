Godby Shipping Orders Two Methanol-Ready Ro Ro Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2028 and 2029. Image Credit: Godby Shipping

Finland’s Godby Shipping has ordered two ro-ro vessels suitable for conversion to run on alternative marine fuels such as methanol.

The order was placed with CIMC Raffles in China with an option for two more ships, Godby Shipping said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessels are expected to offer 70-100% more cargo capacity than the operator’s existing Mimer and Midas ships while maintaining similar fuel consumption.

They will be equipped with shore power and batteries for zero-emission port stays and short voyages, and will be prepared for waste-heat recovery and alternative fuels, including methanol.

Construction is due to begin in 2027, with deliveries scheduled for late 2028 and early 2029.