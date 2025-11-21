BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Trader in Dubai

Friday November 21, 2025

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for globally connected candidates with a positive attitude and strong commercial mindset, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a team player in our trading team
  • Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision
  • Identify opportunities in vary market conditions
  • Lead efforts to optimize margins
  • Deliver market insights
  • Adapt and stay atop of changing market regulations, industry trends and market dynamics

