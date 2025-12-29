WinGD Backs Variable Compression Technology as Practical LNG Retrofit Option

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD claims the VCR technology can deliver up to 25% fuel savings and 33% lower methane slip, depending on fuel and engine load. Image Credit: WinGD

Engine manufacturer WinGD sees variable compression ratio (VCR) technology offering a practical way for shipowners to cut emissions from LNG-fuelled vessels already in service.

The technology can be retrofitted to WinGD's existing LNG dual-fuel engines, allowing operators to improve efficiency and reduce methane slip as they work towards the IMO's 2030 interim target, the company stated in a white paper released this month.

WinGD noted that most ships trading later this decade will be existing vessels, making retrofit solutions increasingly important.

The technology works by adjusting the engine's compression ratio in real time, optimising combustion across different loads and operating conditions.

This results in lower bunker consumption in both gas and diesel modes, alongside reduced methane slip, particularly at partial loads.

“ The reality is that most of the ships trading in 2030 will not be newbuilds Rene Baart, Head of Retrofit Solutions of WinGD

WinGD said the system is fully integrated into the engine control architecture and requires no crew intervention.

Retrofit installations can be carried out during scheduled dry-dockings, enabling owners to upgrade performance without additional off-hire.

Since its launch in 2023, more than 170 systems have been ordered.

While early uptake was strongest among LNG carriers, interest has expanded to container ships, bulk carriers, and pure car and truck carriers, reflecting growing demand for near-term emissions reduction options.

WinGD claims the VCR technology can deliver up to 25% fuel savings and 33% lower methane slip, depending on fuel and engine load.

The company is also considering the technology for use in methanol- and ammonia-dual-fuel engines.