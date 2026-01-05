Maersk Tankers Extends Voyage Optimisation Partnership with ZeroNorth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Tankers was one of the founding companies behind maritime technology firm ZeroNorth. File Image / Pixabay

Maersk Tankers has agreed a five-year extension of its partnership with maritime technology firm ZeroNorth, widening the use of its digital tools across the fleet.

The expanded deal will see ZeroNorth's systems rolled out to around 240 vessels, covering all tankers and gas carriers under Maersk Tankers' management, ZeroNorth said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The technology will support day-to-day voyage planning with real-time routing and speed advice, while also helping the company track performance and improve the quality of its operational data.

"With the expanded scope of our partnership with ZeroNorth, we aim to simplify our internal processes while increasing our reporting quality and making our decision-making on voyage execution and performance measures much better," Michael Schytt Christensen, Global Head of Operations at Maersk Tankers, said.

Maersk Tankers was one of the founding companies behind ZeroNorth.