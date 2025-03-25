Singapore to Invite Applications for Methanol Bunker Licenses

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore’s transport minister said the MPA is launching applications for methanol bunker licenses in the port of Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Transport Dr Amy Khor announced that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is opening applications for methanol bunker licenses at the Port of Singapore.

Speaking at the Accelerating Digitalisation and Decarbonisation Conference, a key event within Singapore Maritime Week 2025, Khor highlighted the growing interest in methanol among shipowners.

She said Singapore is ready to implement an end-to-end methanol bunker supply model.

"This will build on the recently published Technical Reference for Methanol Bunkering, and the Standards for the Port Limit Methanol Bunker Tankers, to provide a consistent approach to ensure the safe and efficient use of methanol" Khor added.

Earlier this month, MPA issued a new technical reference to enhance the safe and efficient handling of methanol in bunkering operations.

Khor also praised Singapore's strategy to adopt digital bunkering, noting that e-BDN (electronic bunker delivery note) will become mandatory from April 1, 2025.

"Digitalisation can also aid us in managing the safety risks associated with the shift towards alternative fuels and new propulsion technologies, enhancing operational resilience."

Additionally, Khor launched Technical Reference TR 126, aimed at supporting charging infrastructure and battery swap systems for electric harbour craft in Singapore.