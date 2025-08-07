BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their lowest level in eight weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a fourth consecutive day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2.50/mt to $543.50/mt on Wednesday, remaining at its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $464/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $750.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.75/bl to $66.89/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $515/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $4.50/mt to $488/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $3/mt to $506/mt, and at Houston they rose by $1.50/mt to $496.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.61/bl from the previous session's close at $67.50/bl as of 5:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.59/mt rise in bunker prices.