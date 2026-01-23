Golden Island Completes Singapore's First Methanol Bunkering Under New Licence Regime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its tanker the Golden Antares for the operation. Image Credit: Golden Island

Golden Island Pte Ltd has completed Singapore's first methanol bunkering operation under the new licensing regime in place since the start of the year.

The company recently delivered 300 mt of methanol to Mitsui & Co's Brave Pioneer, chartered by Cargill, in Singapore, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The company used its tanker the Golden Antares for the operation.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore announced in November that three firms would have a licence to supply methanol there from January 1: Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd, Golden Island Pte Ltd, and PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The licences are valid for five years.

Golden Island has four tankers - the Golden Antares, the Golden Sirius, the Golden Centaurus and the Golden Carina - available for methanol operations in Singapore.