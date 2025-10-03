Balearia Using Bio-LNG to Fuel Three Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Balearia says it has secured enough supply to run these vessels on bio-LNG until December. Image Credit: Balearia

Spanish shipping firm Balearia has moved three of its dual-fuel ferries to run exclusively on bio-LNG since September.

The Margarita Salas, Abel Matutes and Rusadir will continue operating on bio-LNG until December 2025, the company said in an email statement on Friday.

The vessels serve the Barcelona–Alcúdia–Ciutadella and Malaga–Melilla routes.

Balearia has secured 132 GWh of bio-LNG, which will allow these ships to run solely on bio-LNG until December.

"This volume, supplied over just four months, is equivalent to 13% of the LNG consumed by Baleària's entire gas-powered fleet in 2024," the firm said.

Bio-LNG is produced using organic waste flows and is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG. The fuel can be used as a drop-in fuel in LNG-fuelled ships.

"The use of bioLNG on our regular routes represents a real and verifiable step forward in our commitment to achieving net-zero emissions", Georges Bassoul, CEO of Baleària, said.