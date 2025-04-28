Wan Hai Lines Taps Korean Yards for $816 Million Methanol-Ready Ship Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has ordered four methanol-ready boxships worth $816 million. Image Credit: Wan Hai Lines

Taiwanese shipping firm Wan Hai Lines has signed a contract with two South Korean shipbuilders to build four large container vessels suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The shipyards - HD Hyundai Samho and Samsung Heavy Industries – will each build two 16,000 TEU capacity container vessels, Wan Hai Lines said in two stock exchange filings last week.

The total value of the deal is approximately $816 million, with unit prices ranging from $187–204 million for ships built by Samsung and $186–204 million for those built by HD Hyundai Samho.

Last year, Wan Hai also placed an order for eight methanol-ready boxships with the same shipbuilders.

The methanol-ready notation typically indicates that the vessels will have space allocated for the larger fuel tanks required for methanol bunkering. Actual methanol operation would require further conversion, either during construction or at a later stage.

Wan Hai Lines has not specified when these vessels will be delivered.