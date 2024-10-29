Wan Hai Lines Orders Eight Methanol-Ready Container Ships

Tuesday October 29, 2024

Shipping company Wan Hai Lines has ordered eight large container ships suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The firm has ordered four 16,000 TEU methanol-ready boxships each from HD Hyundai Samho and Samsung Heavy Industries, it said in two stock exchange filings last week.

The average price came in at between $186.49-204 million per vessel, according to the filings.

The methanol-ready notation the vessels will have typically means enough storage space for the larger storage tanks needed for methanol as a bunker fuel. If the shipowner wanted them to run on methanol, they would need to be converted either during construction or afterwards.

