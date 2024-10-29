Wan Hai Lines Orders Eight Methanol-Ready Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has ordered four 16,000 TEU methanol-ready boxships each from HD Hyundai Samho and Samsung Heavy Industries. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Wan Hai Lines has ordered eight large container ships suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The firm has ordered four 16,000 TEU methanol-ready boxships each from HD Hyundai Samho and Samsung Heavy Industries, it said in two stock exchange filings last week.

The average price came in at between $186.49-204 million per vessel, according to the filings.

The methanol-ready notation the vessels will have typically means enough storage space for the larger storage tanks needed for methanol as a bunker fuel. If the shipowner wanted them to run on methanol, they would need to be converted either during construction or afterwards.