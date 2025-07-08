Van-Oil Delivers First HSFO Stem at Chancay Port in Peru

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van-Oil is now supplying VLSFO, MGO, and HSFO at both anchorage and berth at Chancay Port. Image Credit: Lianne Weijters / LinkedIn

Peruvian bunker supplier Van-Oil has completed its first HSFO bunker delivery at Chancay Port, Peru.

The stem was supplied to a container vessel by the bunker barge Aquinnah Dos, which has a capacity of 5,500 mt for fuel oil and MGO, Lianne Weijters, commercial manager at Van-Oil, said in a recent LinkedIn post.

The company began supplying VLSFO and MGO to ships at berth in Chancay in June.

Weijters told Ship & Bunker that the firm is now supplying VLSFO, MGO and HSFO at both anchorage and berth.

"This adds to the bunkering operations at Peru's most promising new port developments," she said.

The Port of Chancay, located about 80 km north of Lima, is a major infrastructure project developed by Cosco Shipping Ports.