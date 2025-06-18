Van-Oil Starts Bunker Deliveries at Berth in Chancay

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will now be able to deliver bunker fuels at the berth at Peru’s Chancay. Image Credit: Lianne Weijters / LinkedIn

Peruvian bunker supplier Van-Oil has started supplying bunker fuel to vessels at berth at the Port of Chancay, Peru.

The company will now offer both VLSFO and MGO grades for delivery alongside the berth, it said in an email statement on Tuesday.

"We're pleased to share that, as of today, we are now delivering marine fuels at berth at the Port of Chancay — a major milestone made possible through close coordination with the COSCO SHIPPING terminal, Lianne Weijters, commercial manager at Van-Oil, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"This enhancement allows us to provide even greater flexibility and efficiency for your bunkering needs, directly alongside the vessel."

The Port of Chancay, located about 80 km north of Lima, is a major infrastructure project developed by Cosco Shipping Ports.