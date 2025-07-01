AAL Shipping Takes Delivery of Sixth Methanol-Ready Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has now set sail for its maiden voyage from China to the UK. Image Credit: AAL Shipping

Singapore-headquartered AAL Shipping has taken delivery of its sixth 32,000 dwt multipurpose heavy lift vessel from China.

The naming ceremony of the AAL Dammam was held at the CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessel has now entered service and will make its maiden voyage from China to the UK, transporting renewable energy cargo.

Ships with methanol-ready notation are designed with the necessary provisions for future conversion to operate on methanol. However, many vessels with this designation have yet to be retrofitted, reflecting the industry's phased approach to alternative fuel adoption.

This means the AAL Dammam will continue to run on conventional marine fuels until it is converted to methanol operation at a later stage.

In March, the firm took delivery of the fifth methanol-ready ship from China.