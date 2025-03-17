AAL Shipping Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was recently launched in China. Image Credit: AAL Shipping

Singapore-headquartered AAL Shipping has taken delivery of a methanol-ready multipurpose heavy-lift vessel.

The 32,000-dwt vessel AAL Dubai was officially named at a ceremony on March 12 at the CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard in China, AAL Shipping said in a statement on its website.

The AAL Dubai will be used to transport various types of cargo, including heavy lift project equipment, breakbulk and dry bulk.

Although designed for future methanol propulsion, the ship will initially operate on conventional marine fuels upon delivery.

So far, several vessels ordered with similar methanol notation have yet to be retrofitted for methanol use, reflecting the industry's cautious approach to alternative fuel adoption.

"The vessel will now embark on its maiden voyage, joining sister vessels 'AAL Limassol', 'AAL Hamburg', 'AAL Houston', and 'AAL Antwerp' in serving project cargo customers across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas," it said.