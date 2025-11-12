Uni-Fuels Opens First European Office in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has opened a new office in Limassol, following expansion to Dubai and Shanghai earlier this year. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker trading firm Uni-Fuels has opened its first European office in Limassol, Cyprus.

The new Cyprus office follows the launch of Uni-Fuels’ operations in Dubai and Shanghai earlier this year, expanding its global footprint, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Our new Limassol office highlights our ethos of being closer to our customers and major trading hubs, where we believe proximity to our working partners and key shipping routes matters," Alan Tan, senior vice president of commercial at Uni-Fuels.

“The Mediterranean region offers a convergent blend of strategic location, evolving energy infrastructure, and hallmarks of a robust platform for delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective fuel solutions.”

Established in 2021, Uni-Fuels has offices in Singapore, Seoul, Dubai, Shanghai and now Limassol.

The company had hired Paris Gkitnos as bunker trader in Cyprus in May 2025.