Uni-Fuels Expands to Shanghai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's new office in Shanghai will cover fuel procurement services across Asia-Pacific. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker trading firm Uni-Fuels has expanded its operations to Shanghai.

The company's new office in Shanghai will cover fuel procurement services across Asia-Pacific, the firm said in a press release on Monday.

The office is located in Lujiazui.

"With this new office, we walk the talk of putting our customers first by leveraging expertise, enhanced operational reach and greater service responsiveness to better serve them," Alan Tan, senior commercial vice-president at Uni-Fuels, said in the statement.

"Our local team possesses a deep understanding of the Asian market, enabling us to respond nimbly to customers' needs and the evolving dynamics in our operating landscape."

The firm also opened an office in Dubai in April.