Uni-Fuels Hires Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gkitnos was previously a bunker supplier for Global Bunkering. Image Credit: Paris Gkitnos / LinkedIn

Singapore-based bunker trading firm Uni-Fuels has hired a new marine fuels trader in Cyprus.

Paris Gkitnos has joined Uni-Fuels as a marine fuels trader based in Limassol as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Gkitnos was previously a bunker supplier for Global Bunkering.

Singapore-based Uni-Fuels was founded in 2021 as a global marine fuel trading firm. The company has sold a total of more than 450,000 mt of bunker fuel to more than 600 vessels, according to its website.

The firm's shares have been Nasdaq-listed in the US since early this year, making it one of very few bunker companies to be publicly traded.