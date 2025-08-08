Maersk Q2 Bunker Consumption Down 4.7% Y-o-Y on Efficiency Gains

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk saw its Q2 bunker consumption drop as it continues to improve fuel efficiency year-on-year. Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Maersk

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk saw Q2 2025 bunker consumption drop by 4.7% from Q2 2024.

The firm consumed a total of 2.73 million mt of marine bunker fuels in Q2 2025, up by 0.9% from the previous quarter, but down from 2.86 million mt from the same period a year ago, it said in an earnings release on Thursday.

In the first six months of this year, Maersk's total bunker fuel consumption stands at 5.43 million mt, down by 4% from the same period last year.

Maersk says it continues to optimise its bunker fuel consumption.

The firm consumed 36.3 g of marine fuel per TEU per nautical mile in Q2, down from 38.4 g/TEU*NM a year earlier, reflecting improving fuel efficiency.

The average bunker price for the firm in Q2 was $537/mt, which is 15.6% lower compared to $636/mt in Q2 2024.

Maersk spent a total of $88 million complying with the EU's emissions trading system in Q2, up from $66 million in the previous quarter.

"In Q2, global container demand is estimated to have increased between 3% and 5% year-on-year, challenging the concerns of an immediate collapse in global trade after the US tariff announcements in April, the company said.

"The contraction in North American imports was more than offset by the strong import growth into Europe, Latin America, West-Central Asia and Africa. On the supply side, growth remained elevated in Q2, driven by significant deliveries."

Maersk consumed a total of 11.26 million mt of bunker fuels in 2024.