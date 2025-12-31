HD Hyundai Validates Ethanol Use on Its Dual-Fuel Marine Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will now carry out further durability tests to meet class requirements and commercial operating conditions. Image Credit: HD Hyundai

South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has validated the use of ethanol fuel on its four-stroke dual-fuel marine engine.

The company carried out combustion and operational tests using ethanol on its methanol dual-fuel engine platform, Hyundai Engine & Machinery said in a press release on Wednesday.

The trials confirmed stable operation at all load levels, including during engine start-up, combustion and power output, as well as acceptable exhaust gas performance.

Importantly, the tests were conducted with minimal changes to the existing methanol engine hardware, focusing on how differences in fuel properties affect engine behaviour.

“ It is also attracting growing interest from shipowners and the shipbuilding industry HD Hyundai

The company added that ethanol shares several practical advantages with methanol, including being stored and handled as a liquid under normal conditions.

It can also be produced from bio-based feedstock, giving it the potential to reduce carbon emissions.

"It is also attracting growing interest from shipowners and the shipbuilding industry as a fuel that can respond to regional methanol supply conditions and price volatility," HD Hyundai said.

Ethanol draws interest from shipping

Interest in ethanol as a marine fuel is gaining momentum within the shipping industry.

Recently, Maersk tested a 50/50 blend of ethanol and methanol on one of its dual-fuel methanol vessels.

Additionally, discussions at the IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong last month highlighted this growing interest.

As the road transportation market shifts toward battery-electric vehicles, ethanol producers are increasingly eager to secure new customers within the maritime sector.

HD Hyundai plans to conduct further durability testing in accordance with classification society requirements and commercial operating conditions. The company stated that this development strengthens its leadership in fuel-flexible engine technology.