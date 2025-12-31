CBL International Facilitates First LNG Bunkering for BYD Vessel at Xiaomo Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CBL International Facilitates Xiaomo Port's first LNG bunkering for BYD in Shenzhen. Image Credit: CBL

Marine fuels firm CBL International Limited, the listed arm of Banle Group, has facilitated the first-ever LNG bunkering operation at Xiaomo Port in Shenzhen, China, supplying fuel to a BYD vessel.

The bunkering was carried out through an unnamed physical supplier, with support from China National Offshore Oil Corporation, CBL said in a press release on Tuesday.

CBL said the milestone expands its activities beyond biofuels and reinforces its role as a coordinator of marine fuel supply.

The company added that LNG is increasingly being used as a transition fuel in shipping, offering lower emissions of sulfur oxides and particulate matter compared with conventional marine fuels.

While LNG does reduce CO2 emissions, its environmental benefits are partly offset by methane slip, involving the release of a potent greenhouse gas.

Against this backdrop, some shipowners are beginning to look at bio-LNG as a cleaner option, as it can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and delivers higher overall greenhouse gas savings.

“This is a strategic step in our journey to become a comprehensive marine energy services partner,” Dr Teck Lim Chia, chairman and CEO of CBL International, said.

CBL facilities bunkering of ships at 65 major ports, including those in Belgium, China, Korea and Hong Kong.