Sohar Port Kicks Off Dredging Operations for Middle East LNG Bunkering Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dredging operations are planned to be completed by September 2025. Image Credit: Sohar Port and Freezone

Oman's Sohar Port and Freezone has announced the commencement of dredging activities for the Marsa LNG project, which is set to become the Middle East's first LNG bunkering hub.

The operation is being led by Boskalis' Coastway and Willem van Oranje trailing suction hopper dredgers, tasked with removing approximately four million m3 of material, Sohar Port and Freezone said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

This will create a dedicated approach channel and berth pocket for the LNG facility.

The project is being jointly developed by TotalEnergies and Oman's OQ, aiming to establish a 1 million mt/year LNG liquefaction plant at the Port of Sohar.

Production is expected to begin by 2028, primarily serving LNG bunkering needs in the Middle East.

"The arrival of the two dredgers marks a significant milestone in SOHAR Port and Freezone's journey to becoming a regional leader in LNG bunkering," Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of Sohar Port, said.

The LNG bunkering project will be the first of its kind to be powered entirely by solar electricity.