Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd to Lose Singapore Bunkering Licence Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

When the firm's licence expires Singapore will be down to a total of 40 licensed bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd is set to lose its Singapore bunkering licence in less than two weeks.

The firm will lose its licence to operate as a bunker supplier or bunker craft operator within Singapore Port as of 4 PM local time on February 3, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a circular on Monday.

"All bunker licensees, including bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators, are reminded to comply strictly with all the terms and conditions of the respective bunker licence(s)," the MPA said.

"MPA will not hesitate to take firm action against any licensee that contravenes any of its bunker licence terms and conditions, including taking into account such contraventions in considering whether to renew the bunker licence(s), suspending or cancelling the bunker licence(s), and/or taking enforcement action against any such bunker licensee."

Sentek's licence had originally been due to expire on September 17, but was extended on an interim basis while the company appealed against the decision.

Sentek was listed as Singapore's 15th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2023, down from 10th place the previous year.

When the firm's licence expires Singapore will be down to a total of 40 licensed bunker suppliers.