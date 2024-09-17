MPA Temporarily Extends Singapore Bunkering Licence of Sentek Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sentek Marine's licence to operate in Singapore had been due to expire on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has temporarily extended the licence of Sentek Marine & Trading to operate as a bunker supplier and craft operator in the city-state's waters.

Sentek Marine's licence had been due to expire on Tuesday, but will now be extended on an interim basis, the MPA said in a port circular.

"The bunker supplier and bunker craft operator licences of Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd have been extended on an interim basis, pending the final disposal of the appeals by Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd," the authority said.

Sentek was listed as Singapore's 15th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2023, down from 10th place the previous year.