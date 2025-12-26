Denmark's Green Ammonia Plant Starts Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant can produce 5,000 mt/year of green ammonia, which could support upcoming ammonia-powered ships. Image Credit: Skovgaard Energy

Skovgaard Energy's green ammonia plant, located in Denmark's Ramme, produced its first batch of green ammonia on December 20.

The project was developed in partnership with Topsoe and Vestas, with support from the EUDP, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The facility is described as the world's first dynamic green ammonia plant, designed to adjust production in line with fluctuations in renewable power supply.

It can produce 5,000 mt/year of green ammonia and could power upcoming ammonia-fuelled ships.

While the current ammonia-fuelled fleet consists of just three vessels, mainly tugs and offshore supply ships, the fleet is expected to grow by around 45 vessels by 2029, driven largely by new gas tanker deliveries, according to classification society DNV data.

This could result in increased demand for ammonia as a marine fuel.

"By working across the value chain, we are accelerating green ammonia as a path to diversify our energy supply and decarbonize energy-intensive industries and long-distance transport such as shipping and agriculture," Kim Hedegaard, CEO of Power-to-X at Topsoe, said.