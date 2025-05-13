Maersk to Receive First E-Methanol from European Energy's New Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

European Energy’s new e-methanol facility is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday, with the first supply to Maersk’s vessel. Image Credit: European Energy

Danish renewable energy company European Energy has announced the official opening of its Kassø facility on Tuesday.

The plant is set to supply its first batch of e-methanol to AP Moller Maersk's methanol-powered vessel - Laura Maersk, Emil Vikjær-Andresen, executive vice president at European Energy, said in a LinkedIn post.

The facility will have the capacity to produce 42,000 mt of e-methanol annually.

In 2021, Maersk signed an offtake agreement with European Energy to lift 10,000 mt of e-methanol from the facility.

E-methanol is produced by combining green hydrogen with captured biogenic CO2. The company began generating green hydrogen in January using electrolysers powered by solar energy.

Maersk aims to operate at least 19 dual-fuel methanol vessels by the end of this year.

As more methanol-fuelled vessels enter the global fleet, demand for cleaner methanol variants such as e-methanol is expected to increase.