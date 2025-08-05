Japanese Consortium Seeks to Tackle Ammonia Tank Corrosion Risks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ClassNK and partners will develop tools to assess stress corrosion cracking risks in ammonia fuel tanks. File Image / Pixabay

A Japanese consortium led by ClassNK has launched a project to develop tools for assessing stress corrosion cracking (SCC) risks in ammonia fuel storage and transportation equipment, including marine fuel tanks.

Formed with IHI Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, Tohoku University, and the Institute of Science Tokyo, the group's project has been selected by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO), ClassNK said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The project is part of NEDO's Feasibility Study Program on Energy and New Environmental Technology and was approved in May 2025.

The initiative aims to study how mechanical stress and corrosion from liquid ammonia can lead to steel cracking, then develop easy-to-use tools to assess SCC probability.

The consortium also plans to create risk-based maintenance procedures for ammonia infrastructure to support safe and practical deployment.

ClassNK will focus on SCC risks in marine ammonia transport equipment, carry out long-term testing, and integrate the findings into its technical guidelines.

Ammonia is seen as a promising alternative marine fuel under Japan's Green Growth Strategy. The project is part of wider efforts to ensure the safe uptake of ammonia across the shipping and energy sectors.