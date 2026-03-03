Iran Claims Strait of Hormuz is Closed, Warns Ships Will Be Targeted: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An IRGC official warns that any vessel trying to pass the Strait will be set on fire. File Image / Pixabay

Iran has claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to maritime traffic and warned that any vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway will be targeted.

Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief, threatened that the forces will set fire to those ships trying to pass, news agency Reuters reported on Monday, citing his remarks reported on Iranian media.

The warning comes as vessels are already seen exercising caution in the region following Israeli and US strikes on Iran on Saturday, after which Iran has launched retaliatory attacks against neighbouring Gulf states hosting US military bases.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

It is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

Oil flows through the strait averaged around 20 million b/d in 2024, roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the conflict could last three to four weeks, signalling the potential for prolonged disruption across regional shipping and energy markets.

Any sustained closure could disrupt crude and LNG shipments, tighten tanker availability and increase freight, insurance and bunker costs globally.