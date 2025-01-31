BunkerEx Rebrands as Maritime IntelX

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As part of the new brand the company has launched a new website. Image Credit: Maritime IntelX

Digital marine fuels brokerage BunkerEx has rebranded as Maritime IntelX.

As part of the new brand the company has launched a new website, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"We're expanding our scope to bring even more maritime data into play – helping ambitious companies harness the power of being truly data-driven," the company said.

BunkerEx was acquired by Bunker Holding parent company USTC in March 2021.

In February 2024 the company hired London-based former Bunker Holding executive Martin Leoe as global head of sales.

Ishaan Hemnani founded BunkerEx with Willem Muller in 2017. Hemnani left BunkerEx in September 2023 to take on the role of chief technology officer of oil derivatives company Onyx Capital Group.