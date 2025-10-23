ElbOil Signs Green Methanol Deal in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal envisages the delivery of up to 1 million mt/year of green methanol as a bunker fuel from early 2027. Image Credit: ElbOil

Marine fuels firm ElbOil has signed a deal seeking to secure access to green methanol produced in China.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shandong Shunli Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Henan Shuncheng Group, to support the future production and distribution of green methanol, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The deal envisages the delivery of up to 1 million mt/year of green methanol as a bunker fuel from early 2027.

"This MOU marks more than a commercial agreement: it's a shared commitment to drive innovation, sustainability, and long-term impact in the maritime energy sector," the company said in the post.

"We're also planning a site visit in early 2026, and will continue to support the transition to cleaner marine fuels through strategic partnerships and responsible trading."