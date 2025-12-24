EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Seeks Junior Fuel Performance Manager in Hamburg
Wednesday December 24, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel or fleet management. Image Credit: Carnival
Cruise company Carnival Maritime is seeking to hire a junior fuel performance manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel or fleet management, ideally within the cruise industry, and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Support the Fuel & Energy team in monitoring and optimizing fuel performance across the fleet
- Assist in planning and coordinating hull cleaning activities, including contracting and evaluating partners
- Communication with onboard teams and the Decarbonisation department to ensure smooth execution of fuel-related initiatives
- Provide financial fuel data for hull cleaning activities and follow up on the economic impact of performed measures
- Support the planning and coordination of lubrication oil deliveries, creating annual delivery plans for the fleet
- Monitor main engine lubrication oil consumption per engine and vessel to minimize deviations and optimize costs
- Organize fuel type change activities, such as tank cleaning, and contribute to other fuel-related cost-saving projects
For more information, click here.