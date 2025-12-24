BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Seeks Junior Fuel Performance Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday December 24, 2025

Cruise company Carnival Maritime is seeking to hire a junior fuel performance manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel or fleet management, ideally within the cruise industry, and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Support the Fuel & Energy team in monitoring and optimizing fuel performance across the fleet
  • Assist in planning and coordinating hull cleaning activities, including contracting and evaluating partners
  • Communication with onboard teams and the Decarbonisation department to ensure smooth execution of fuel-related initiatives
  • Provide financial fuel data for hull cleaning activities and follow up on the economic impact of performed measures
  • Support the planning and coordination of lubrication oil deliveries, creating annual delivery plans for the fleet
  • Monitor main engine lubrication oil consumption per engine and vessel to minimize deviations and optimize costs
  • Organize fuel type change activities, such as tank cleaning, and contribute to other fuel-related cost-saving projects

