BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Seeks Junior Fuel Performance Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel or fleet management. Image Credit: Carnival

Cruise company Carnival Maritime is seeking to hire a junior fuel performance manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in vessel or fleet management, ideally within the cruise industry, and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support the Fuel & Energy team in monitoring and optimizing fuel performance across the fleet

Assist in planning and coordinating hull cleaning activities, including contracting and evaluating partners

Communication with onboard teams and the Decarbonisation department to ensure smooth execution of fuel-related initiatives

Provide financial fuel data for hull cleaning activities and follow up on the economic impact of performed measures

Support the planning and coordination of lubrication oil deliveries, creating annual delivery plans for the fleet

Monitor main engine lubrication oil consumption per engine and vessel to minimize deviations and optimize costs

Organize fuel type change activities, such as tank cleaning, and contribute to other fuel-related cost-saving projects

