LNG Leads Alt-Vessel Orderbook in February with 33 New Orders: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM container ship bunkering LNG in Rotterdam. Image Credit: CMA CGM

LNG remains a popular fuel choice among shipowners. This preference is largely due to its greater availability compared to methanol and ammonia, along with a well-established bunkering infrastructure.

Of the 34 alternative-fuelled vessels ordered in February, 33 were LNG-capable, with one being an ammonia-powered general cargo vessel, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI and senior consultant at classification society DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

This is a significant increase compared to the 12 LNG vessels ordered in January.

More container lines are increasingly favouring LNG for newbuild orders, Hammer noted.

“Crucially, we are also seeing parallel growth in the LNG space which is going to be increasingly important as the number of LNG-fuelled vessels in operation surges over the next few years,” he added.

The rise in the LNG-fuelled fleet is also reflected in the LNG bunkering vessel orderbook, which is essential to support the growing demand for LNG bunkers.

Eight LNG bunkering vessels were ordered in February.