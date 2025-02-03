Alternative-Fuelled Vessel Orderbook Sees Slow Start to 2025: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Only 12 LNG-fuelled vessels were ordered in the first month of January. Image Credit: CMA CGM

After a strong performance in 2024, the orderbook for alternative-fuelled vessels has kicked off 2025 on a quieter note.

Only 12 LNG-fuelled vessels were ordered in the first month of January, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI and senior consultant at classification society DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Notably, all 12 orders were for the container segment, with no new orders placed for methanol or ammonia-fuelled vessels during the month.

This marks a sharp contrast to January 2024, when nearly 40 alternative-fuelled vessels were ordered.

"Nonetheless, we continue to be excited by the big picture and are looking forward to another busy year in 2025," Hammer said.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet consists of 657 vessels, with about 150 of these being container ships, followed by 78 crude tankers and 71 chemical tankers, according to DNV data.