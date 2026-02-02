January Marks Positive Opening to 2026 for Alternative-Fuelled Newbuilds: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV says 20 ships capable of running on alternative fuels were ordered in January, with LNG accounting for 16 of the orders. Image Credit: DNV

January saw a positive start to 2026 for alternative-fuelled vessel ordering, with 20 ships capable of running on alternative marine fuels ordered during the month, compared with 12 orders recorded in January 2024, according to data from classification society DNV.

LNG once again dominated alternative-fuelled newbuild orders, with 16 LNG-fuelled vessels ordered, all from the container segment, Kristian Hammer, product manager for Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) and senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

In addition, one methanol-fuelled offshore vessel was ordered in January, along with three LPG-powered vessels.

A total of 275 alternative-capable vessels were ordered in 2025, down 47% from 534 in 2024.