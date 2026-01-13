Alternative-Fuelled Vessel Orders Dropped 47% Year on Year in 2025: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orders for LNG-fuelled vessels made up the bulk of alternative-fuelled contracting last year, accounting for 68% of the total orders. Image & Data Credit: DNV

Fewer orders for vessels capable of running on alternative marine fuels were placed in 2025, according to classification society DNV.

A total of 275 alternative-capable vessels were ordered during the year, down 47% from 534 in 2024 amid an overall softer market, Kristian Hammer, product manager for Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) and senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

LNG propulsion accounted for the largest share of new orders, with 188 contracts representing 68% of total alternative-fuelled newbuild orders in 2025 and 31% of overall gross tonnage.

"This was led by the container segment, which represented the majority (68%) of alternative-fuelled new orders in 2025, reflecting the drive from cargo owners to pursue their own emissions reduction targets," Hammer said.

Methanol-fuelled newbuild orders also declined in 2025. A total of 61 vessels capable of methanol propulsion were ordered, compared with 149 in 2024.

Orders for ammonia- and hydrogen-fuelled vessels remained limited, at five and four respectively.

Newbuild Alternative-Fuelled Deliveries

Deliveries accelerated over the course of the year, with 193 LNG-fuelled vessels and 59 methanol-fuelled vessels joining the global fleet in 2025.

"These additions drove a 30% increase in the LNG fleet and more than doubled the methanol fleet, which surged by 126%," Hammer said.

One ammonia-capable vessel was also delivered in 2025, bringing the global fleet total to three.

In addition, 22 LNG bunkering vessels entered service during the year.

Wind propulsion also gained momentum, with 24 vessels fitted with wind-assist systems delivered in 2025 and a total of 63 sails installed.