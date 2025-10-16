Indian Shipyard to Build Dual-Fuel LNG Boxships for CMA CGM

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM has become the first container line to order LNG-powered ships from an Indian shipyard.

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has signed a letter of intent for six LNG dual-fuel container ships to be constructed at India’s Cochin Shipyard.

All 1,700 TEU capacity ships will be registered under the Indian flag, CMA CGM said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

With this deal, CMA CGM will become the first international shipping line to commission an Indian shipyard to build LNG-powered container ships.

“I am pleased that CMA CGM is the first international shipping company to order LNG vessels built in India,” Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM, said.

“We are pleased that CMA CGM has chosen CSL to be part of this land mark initiative. CSL is committed to deliver high quality vessels with sustainable solutions to meet the market expectation of future shipping,” Madhu S Nair, CMD of Cochin Shipyard, said.

CMA CGM was one of the earliest backers of LNG as a marine fuel, helping to kick-start the emergence of the LNG bunkering market in partnership with France's TotalEnergies. But the firm has also made significant strides towards using methanol as an alternative fuel in its fleet.